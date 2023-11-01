South Madison crash leaves driver pinned in car

Generic crash
Generic crash((MGN))
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Halloween crash on Madison’s south side sent one driver to the hospital after they were pinned inside their car, the Madison Fire Department explained.

The department says two cars crashed at the intersection of John Nolen Dr. and E Lakeside St. around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found one driver pinned inside their car. They were able to pry the door open, and the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver did not need EMS services, MFD said.

A nearby transformer box had been damaged in the crash, exposing live wires. The scene was closed off until Madison Gas & Electric was able to arrive.

