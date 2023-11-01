Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups

Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it is time to get into the Christmas spirit!

On Thursday, Starbucks is kicking off the holidays with its seasonal cups and its holiday menu with old favorites and a new item.

Starting Thursday, hot drinks will be served in four festive cups clad in holiday red and Starbucks green with a mood-boosting magenta.

Starbucks says the magenta accent lifts the traditional colors and makes the red even brighter. Iced drink cups are also getting a holiday makeover with “playful baubles” and “sparkles.”

As for drinks, Starbucks has added the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, available hot and iced, to the menu. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte are all returning to this year’s menu.

Holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are back on the holiday menu, too.

For Starbucks, the holidays are not just festive. Last year, the chain saw revenue grow 14% over the previous holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday.
Buck busts through Beloit Noodles & Company during lunch
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,...
Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot captain no longer works for airline
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1,...
The Supreme Court seems likely to rule against a trademark in the ‘Trump too small’ case
Janesville Police
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say
He has been arrested on counts of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of a firearm in...
Janesville dad threatens school official, shows up with gun in vehicle, police say