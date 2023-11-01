UW-Madison shuts down allegations of violence at protest

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison officials are shutting down allegations of violence that happened during a protest last week.

The university referenced allegations swirling on social media in a statement Tuesday. Radio and TV Host Dana Loesch reported claims in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, of someone having to be escorted into Hillel because supporters of Hamas were rallying outside the building, screaming threats and cutting an Israeli flag with scissors.

UW-Madison called the claims “significantly exaggerated according to numerous eyewitness accounts from university and Hillel staff members and members of UWPD.” The university further said the protest in front of the building was peaceful and all Hillel activities went on as planned.

“Contrary to social media posts, no violence occurred, nor were any direct threats expressed, and a flag was not cut,” UW-Madison continued. UWPD did escort students into Hillel during the protest, which UW-Madison said was out of an abundance of caution.

The university concluded the statement by condemning antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The statement comes as a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday in New York for posting threatening statements online about Jewish students at Cornell University.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

