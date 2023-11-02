‘Active investigation’ underway on Madison’s east side

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public was asked to avoid the area of Milwaukee Street, on Madison’s east side, as authorities respond to an incident Thursday.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed Dane County and Monona were near Milwaukee Street, close to the Meadowlands apartment complex. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer stated there was a chase in the area involving Dane County.

Monona Police confirmed there was an active investigation happening and asked the public to avoid the area.

Dane County Dispatch noted Wisconsin State Patrol is also involved in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

