Beloit police: Missing 58-year-old woman found safe

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Dept. reports it has located a woman who had not been seen in more than a week.

On Sunday and Monday, the police department asked for information on the whereabouts of Bessie Thomas. She had not been seen since Wednesday, Oct. 25, and was reported missing from the city’s west side on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Beloit Police Department reported Thomas was found and is safe.

BPD indicated that it was not able to provide more information on where she was found at this time, saying that it wanted to get the update out immediately. The police department added its appreciation for the assistance from other agencies in helping locate her.

Bessie Thomas, 58 (Beloit Police Department)

