Beloit police: Missing 58-year-old woman found safe

The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help locating a woman who has not been seen in several days.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Dept. reports it has located a woman who had not been seen in more than a week.

On Sunday and Monday, the police department asked for information on the whereabouts of Bessie Thomas. She had not been seen since Wednesday, Oct. 25, and was reported missing from the city’s west side on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Beloit Police Department reported Thomas was found and is safe.

BPD indicated that it was not able to provide more information on where she was found at this time, saying that it wanted to get the update out immediately. The police department added its appreciation for the assistance from other agencies in helping locate her.

Bessie Thomas, 58
Bessie Thomas, 58(Beloit Police Department)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
Crash picture
17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

Latest News

Mild and pleasant
Looking Good Into The Weekend
But how long will it last
Mild into the weekend
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
Wisconsin unveils 2024 schedules, sets dates for Alabama, Oregon visits