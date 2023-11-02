Bill could expand Wisconsin’s safe haven law, offer parent complete anonymity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new bill introduced by Wisconsin lawmakers aims to expand on the state’s safe haven law. It would offer a new, safe option for a parent who wants to voluntarily give up their newborn baby.

Under Wisconsin’s current safe haven law, the parent must surrender their newborn baby to authorities within 72 hours and in person.

With the proposed bill, the parent would not have to go through the process face-to-face and instead do it anonymously.

“It will save lives and give parents, mom and dad, an option if they feel like they are in distress,” State Rep. Ellen Schutt, a co-author of the bill, said. “You might be giving it up for any number of reasons, and you want to keep that private.”

The anonymity for the parent is made possible through a device called Baby Boxes.

The parent can place the infant in the electronically monitored box. Once the door on the box is shut, it automatically calls 9-1-1.

From there, a designated fire station or hospital will retrieve the child within minutes.

“We’ve all heard the news stories where babies have been left in a dumpster,” UnityPoint Health - Meriter’s director of perinatal services Robbie Sonnentag said. “The intent of the safe haven bill is to ensure that someone who finds themself in such an unfortunate circumstance, knows that there are safer options.”

Sonnentag said hospitals like UnityPoint Health - Meriter are ready for the change if the bill passes.

“We feel very well prepared,” Sonnentag said. “Should this legislation pass, it will just further reinforce what we’ve already known was the right thing to do for quite some time.”

While the bill hasn’t been passed yet, it’s recieved bipartisan support from Wisconsin lawmakers.

“There are members on both sides who have signed on as co-authors,” State Rep. Jill Billings said. “We’ll see going forward.”

The bill passed the State Senate and will now be put through the State Assembly.

If the bill passes, Wisconsin would become the 15th state to allow baby boxes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.