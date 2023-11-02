Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024

FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green Day says they are going on a worldwide tour next year that includes stops from California to Germany.

The American rock band told their followers that “it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe in May 2024 with North American stops beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will be joining the band for performances in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will be joining the international dates.

Green Day said that the tour will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot” plus their new album “Saviors.”

More information on tour dates and ticket information is available on Green Day’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
Crash picture
17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

Latest News

Mild and pleasant
Looking Good Into The Weekend
But how long will it last
Mild into the weekend
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida.
‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy