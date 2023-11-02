Humor workshop aims to bring out the funny side in everyone

Author and storyteller Alice Pauser is holding the free workshop to remind people that laughter is the best medicine.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Life is Better When you Laugh.” That’s the title of an upcoming workshop hosted by a Madison humorist.

She says the workshop aims to discuss how laughter can brighten your life, workplace, and more.

“I think the thing for people to realize is that everyone has humor inside them,” Pauser said. “And it’s kind of hard to find sometimes, but it’s a good friend, and people really really should embrace it.”

The workshop is being held Wednesday, Nov. 8 6-7 p.m. at the WWBIC Offices, 2352 S Park St. Pre-registration is recommended, at wwbic.com/trainings.

