Janesville derailment cleanup expected to run through Saturday

The Janesville Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area near the Rock River after a train derailment.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The cleanup from a train derailment in Janesville earlier this week is expected to last through Saturday, the company that owned the cars indicated in an update.

Union Pacific explained crews are currently clearing the scene, near the intersection of N. Jackson St. and Race Street, and making repairs.

The statement noted that one of the rail cars was carrying grain that spilled. Officials said at the time of the derailment that all the cars were carrying crops, and there was no threat to the public.

Train derailment in Janesville
Train derailment in Janesville(David Gombosi Monroe Wisconsin RadioShack AT&T And Repair)

No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and spurred the Janesville Police Department to ask drivers to avoid the area.

On Tuesday, the rail company stated it was still trying to determine what caused the cars to go off the track, and it noted that the incident was not considered suspicious. In Thursday’s update, it offered no new information on a potential cause, saying it was still under investigation.

Train derailment in Janesville
Train derailment in Janesville(David Gombosi Monroe Wisconsin RadioShack AT&T And Repair)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
Crash picture
17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

Latest News

The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait
According to a report from The Verge, some customers are receiving a new pop-up message while...
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers, or else be prepared to wait
Woman accused in infant’s 2022 death arrested for OWI with minor in car
The barrels are rolling and that means the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Kickoff Campaign is...
Share Your Holidays kicks off as the barrels roll out