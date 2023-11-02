Looking Good Into The Weekend

Passing showers move in for Friday

Monday looks wet

Temperatures drop next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a nice change from yesterday with sun, and temperatures about 10 degrees higher than yesterday, making it feel more comfortable than yesterday. Our clouds will begin to thicken up this evening and we’re expecting our temperatures to drop back down into the mid-30s overnight.

For Friday, we’ll still be under the influence of a southwesterly wind. Temperatures will be rising a bit more, reaching the lower 50s. But we’re looking to stay mostly cloudy to overcast through the day. Winds will pick up again in the afternoon with gusts near 20 mph. During the afternoon a few showers could pass through, but we’re not expecting to see any accumulation with it.

What’s Coming Up...

This will be a good weekend to get out with mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be rising into the mid-50s. The weekend is looking mild and partly sunny. We’ll still be under a most southerly flow and temperatures will make it into the mid-50s.

Looking Ahead...

We’re then going to be tracking an area of low pressure that will be moving across the upper Midwest and bring some showers beginning early Monday and continuing through most of the day. This will also be our last warm day because once the system moves through, we’ll see temperatures drop back down into the 40s beginning on Tuesday.

