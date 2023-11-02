Milder Temperatures Into the Weekend

Sunshine today

Breezy southwesterly wind

A mild weekend forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have cool, but quiet weather in the forecast for today. Lots of sunshine is coming up as dry air remains in place across the region. This sunshine coupled with southwesterly winds, will allow temperatures to climb nicely and we will see highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50 for today.

Milder temperature are expected in the days to come. (wmtv)

A few clouds will feed back in overnight tonight and some of that cloudiness is expected to hang around into tomorrow as well. Temperatures will be a little milder tomorrow though with highs expected in the low to mid 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

Mild temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend as well. Lower to middle 50s are expected for high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. The mild temperatures will continue into Monday as well.

Looking Ahead...

A cold front those scheduled to make its way through early next week. It will bring the likelihood of rain on Monday, followed by a significant drop in the temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

