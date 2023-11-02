Milder Temperatures Into the Weekend

Next chance of precipitation is Monday of next week
Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunshine today
  • Breezy southwesterly wind
  • A mild weekend forecast
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have cool, but quiet weather in the forecast for today. Lots of sunshine is coming up as dry air remains in place across the region. This sunshine coupled with southwesterly winds, will allow temperatures to climb nicely and we will see highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50 for today.

Milder temperature are expected in the days to come.
Milder temperature are expected in the days to come.(wmtv)

A few clouds will feed back in overnight tonight and some of that cloudiness is expected to hang around into tomorrow as well. Temperatures will be a little milder tomorrow though with highs expected in the low to mid 50s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mild temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend as well. Lower to middle 50s are expected for high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. The mild temperatures will continue into Monday as well.

Looking Ahead...

A cold front those scheduled to make its way through early next week. It will bring the likelihood of rain on Monday, followed by a significant drop in the temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
Crash picture
17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

Latest News

Next chance of precipitation is Monday of next week
Milder Temperatures Into the Weekend
Mild for the weekend
A Milder Trend Ahead
But when will the colder air move back in?
Milder Days On The Way
Temperatures become more seasonable over the weekend.
Gradually warming toward the weekend