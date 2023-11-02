MMSD accepting clothes, hygiene items for Homelessness Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the Madison Metropolitan School District is accepting donations for families of students facing homelessness or with emergent needs.

The district accepted hygiene items and new or gently used warm clothing at a kickoff event.

MMSD will continue to accept donations through December, including hair, skin, and feminine products. Organizers say there is also a need for winter boots, snow pants, coats, and waterproof gloves.

Jani Koester from the Transition Education Program says children who face homelessness see negative impacts on their education.

“Homelessness has been shown that it’s detrimental to educational achievement. Attendance and engagement are huge pieces,” Koester said.

The program has identified 700 students currently experiencing homelessness in Madison, but that number is expected to rise to 1000 by the end of the school year, Koester says.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.