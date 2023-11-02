New Berlin parent discovers THC edibles in child’s Halloween candy

Police believe it is an isolated incident, but encourage parents to check their kid’s candy
A bag of THC edibles found in Halloween candy by New Berlin police
A bag of THC edibles found in Halloween candy by New Berlin police(New Berlin Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A concerned parent in New Berlin discovered THC edibles in their child’s trick-or-treat bag on Halloween.

Today the New Berlin police department received a complaint from a parent who discovered this in their kid’s Halloween bag. Police provided a picture of the candy, a bag of “Stoney Patch Kids”, which looks very similar to the popular candy “Sour Patch Kids”.

This is believed to be an isolated event, but police are telling parents to check their children’s candy as a precaution.

Officials say there are currently no reports of any kids becoming ill from any THC edibles.

