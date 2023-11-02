Share Your Holidays kicks off as the barrels roll out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The barrels are rolling and that means the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Kickoff Campaign is underway!

All day, the NBC15 News team and Second Harvest Food Bank will delve deep into this year’s theme, “Nourish. Thrive. Transform.”

More importantly, we will show you ways you can help with the drive to this year’s Share Your Holidays Goal of 5.5 million meals.

As always, one of the biggest ways is by clicking the link below and donating.

The Barrel Rollout

The 2023 campaign begins Thursday when Second Harvest partners with Two Men and a Truck for the rollout. The event will see approximately 300 barrels set up throughout southern Wisconsin.

Give At Your Grocer:

Metcalfe’s Markets - Feed the Need November 2-November 30 5% | 5% Promotion: show this coupon, receive 5% off your entire purchase, that 5% is donated to Second Harvest Foodbank! November 2-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations

Woodman’s Food Markets - Check Out Hunger November 2nd-December 31 Donate funds at the register

Metro Market & Pick ‘n Save – Zero Hunger | Zero Waste November 5-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations

Hy-Vee – 100 Million Meals November 16-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations



Food and Fund Drive:

People who want to host a food & fun drive to support the campaign can register here.

How it started

NBC15 Share Your Holidays was born from an idea from NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney. In 1996, a single-day food drive was held in a grocery store parking lot. McKinney started the campaign because he did not want anyone to experience what he did, growing up hungry.

It became an annual tradition, and for 25 years, you have helped to provide more than 57 million meals and helped make NBC15 Share Your Holidays one of the largest food and fund drives in the country each year.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

