Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight saving time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the U.S. in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash
Crash picture
17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

Latest News

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an...
Banged up Badgers looking to become bowl-eligible at struggling Indiana
Wisconsin Democrats introduce legislation package to address deteriorating conditions in prisons
Heavy police presence reported on Madison's east side
‘Active investigation’ underway on Madison’s east side
Train derailment in Janesville
Janesville derailment cleanup expected to run through Saturday