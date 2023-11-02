Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight saving time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the U.S. in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

