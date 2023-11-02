Wisconsin Singers to perform 56th annual show

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Singers are hosting their 56th annual show this November.

“When Opposites Attract” is set to run Nov. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Theater.

The show comes complete with choreography, a band, and of course, singing.

Singer Trent Joyce says the show features songs of all genres, so everyone can enjoy it.

Executive Producer Abby Pritzl says their performance aims to inspire younger kids to perform as well. Sometimes, the tickets also raise money.

For tickets and more information, visit wisconsinsingers.com.

