Woman accused in infant’s 2022 death arrested for OWI with minor in car

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) – The woman charged in the death of an infant in her care was arrested again Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a someone under 16 in the car with her, according to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Its latest activity report showed Joanna Ford was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. following a traffic stop on Maiden Street, in Mineral Point, and booked on the OWI count as well as three counts of felony bail jumping.

Ford, 31, is accused in the death of four-month-old Wyatt Hamlin in late February of 2022. In addition to the first-degree reckless homicide allegation, prosecutors also charged her with five counts of neglecting a child. Court records indicate she also faces two charges of retail theft in separate cases that were filed in March and May of that year.

Trial dates were set for February 12 for the homicide and child neglect charges as well as for the first retail theft allegation.

In the criminal complaint filed in connection with the homicide charge, prosecutors stated Hamlin’s mother dropped him off at 7:15 a.m., on Feb. 25, at the daycare provider’s home in the City of Mineral Point, where Ford provided care for him.

A state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation agent’s review of a report related to Ford’s cell phone showed that she texted someone that she had an appointment at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 in Dodgeville. Officers discovered that Ford had visited a tattoo and piercing shop in Dodgeville from around 2 p.m. until just after 3:20 p.m. that day.

Ford was the only adult home that day while the baby was in her care, the complaint notes. The only other people at the home other than Wyatt were a one-and-a-half year old and Ford’s children, ages ranging from 6 to 11, the complaint states. Authorities allege Ford was negligent in leaving the baby at her home unattended while she went to an appointment and created a serious risk of potential harm to the child.

Wyatt Hamlin (Becky Hamlin)

Around 3:30 p.m. that day, the mother told authorities that Ford sent her a video of the baby breathing quickly and said he was only wearing his diaper. The mother said she knew something was wrong, the complaint says. The complaint continues, saying Ford sent the mother another video of the baby breathing quickly in a way the mother had never seen before. She called the baby’s father to go and pick him up.

The father told police he arrived at Ford’s residence just after 3:45 p.m. and found the child dressed and in his car seat. The father said he could tell the baby was not well and took him home. Just after taking him out of the car seat at home, the father told police he knew something was wrong. He immediately took the baby to a hospital.

Once at the Dodgeville hospital, doctors stated that CT scans taken of the baby showed he had brain swelling. The child was taken around 6:30 p.m. in a MedFlight to American Family Children’s Hospital with injuries the medical staff believed were the result of physical abuse. The complaint states the child died on March 1.

Autopsy results for the child indicated that he was diagnosed with severe traumatic brain injury and a possible fracture to his left tibia bone, the complaint notes. He also had a small bruise to the back of his head, as well as small hemorrhages over his face and under his right eye. Doctors said their findings indicated that the injuries happened within hours prior to the child arriving at the hospital, rather than over longer periods of time.

A nurse practitioner at UW Health diagnosed the baby’s case as “Definitive physical abuse of a child.”

The complaint cites a physician assistant at UW Hospital, who said that the baby did not have any underlying genetic or metabolic conditions that would have led to the child’s symptoms.

