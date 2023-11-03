Ashes can take longer to cool than you may think, Madison Fire explains

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Fire Department is reminding everyone that it may take a few days before the ashes from a fire are completely cool after a backyard fire kindled at a home on the city’s near west side.

According to the fire department, a person who lived in the 1400 block of Chandler Street dumped the ashes from an outdoor fire and nearby leaves caught fire. The ashes had sat overnight and well into the next day before being deposited, but firefighters explained in their statement that ashes could take up to three days to fully cool.

After the leaves caught fire, the flames moved to a fence, which was smoldering and charred when firefighters arrived around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Neighbors were already using a garden hose to cool the fence, but MFD crews used their more powerful ones to finish the job.

They also doused a tree and woodpile that stood not too far from the fire as well as the surrounding plant life, to eliminate the chance of the fire starting back up again.

In addition to giving ashes more time to cool, the fire department also recommended putting the ashes and coals in a metal container and keeping them at least 15 feet from buildings, fences, and anything else that could catch fire.

