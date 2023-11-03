Body found near Walworth Co. road

TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – The Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon along a road in the Town of Darien.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body was found shortly after noon, near Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the individual, nor did its statement include any details about how the person may have died.

The statement noted Walworth Co. deputies are actively investigating the death. It indicated no other information would be coming soon but added that the Sheriff’s Office may offer an update as the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office concluded by assuring the public that investigators currently do not believe there is a threat to the public.

