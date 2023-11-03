Evers announces $15 million investment into Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday he will be investing $36.6 million into building projects across Wisconsin, including $13 million for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center project in Janesville.

The announcement comes months after Gov. Evers stated his plans to spend $15 million of his $3.8 billion Capital Budget proposal on the convention center. The building project, along with several other projects across the state were rejected by members of the Wisconsin State Legislature in the 2023-25 Capital Budget process.

The Governor says he will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to ensure the projects move forward.

He says the multi-million dollar investment into the various projects will support over 400 jobs and $68 million in economic activity, according to a study which reported that at for every $1 in construction spending, there is $1.81 of economic activity in Wisconsin, and for every $1 million of construction spend, 12 jobs are supported in the state’s economy.

“From creating a premier cultural tourism destination to welcome visitors from across our state and country to providing educational and entertainment opportunities for students and visitors folks of all ages, these projects were clearly missed opportunities during the Capital Budget process,” Gov. Evers said. “And the economic impact of these investments will pay dividends for our future economic success.”

The governor previously stated the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center will attract tourists and create revenue for the Janesville community. Janesville City Council President Paul Benson said the project will raise property taxes by about $38 annually, but that investment in the future multipurpose facility is worth it.

In addition to the $15 million investment into the Janesville project, the governor says he will also be investing in the following projects:

$9.3 million for the Milwaukee Iron District new soccer stadium will transform a long-vacant property into a thriving destination, as well as advance both local and state tourism and athletic as well as community offerings at one of the busiest intersections in the state.

$7 million for the Green Bay National Railroad Museum expansion to meet the growing need for museum offerings, accessibility, and immersive programming.

$5 million for the Bronzeville Center for the Arts, on the site of the former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources building in Milwaukee, which will elevate the history and culture of African Americans and promises to become a Wisconsin cultural tourism destination.

$330,000 for the Door County Peninsula Players Theatre upgrades, which will provide safe and modern dormitory facilities for the company that draws nearly 40,000 visitors locally.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.