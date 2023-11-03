Madison Metro Transit officials propose north, south bus route changes to residents

Madison Metro Transit officials are proposing north and south bus route changes to residents.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents near Madison’s north side listened in as Madison Metro Transit officials proposed changes to bus routes along the north-south line Thursday evening.

The north-south line, better known as route B is slated to become part of the city’s Bus Rapid Transit system.

The city plans to create bus-only lanes for parts of the route, which is already happening along east and west BRT routes.

“They’re already under construction,” Madison Metro Transit project manager Mike Cechvala said. “So we’d like to bring as many people onto the BRT network so that they can get those benefits.”

Thea Bach, a Madison resident, has been riding the bus from the city’s north side since 2007.

She said while some of the recent changes have created frustration, such as the route redesign back in June, she’s pleased with the direction it’s going.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Bach said. “There’s a lot of good. I mean, not all change is bad. There’s actually going to be a lot of good developing up from this.”

Cechvala said the proposed changes are still in the early planning and if implemented could be five years away.

