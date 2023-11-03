Milder Temperatures Into the Weekend

Clouds today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures are in the forecast as we head through the weekend and into next week. We will have a weak boundary making its way across the region today, but it will be enough to keep some clouds in place for most areas. There may get a peek or two of sunshine early today but other than that mainly clouds. With southwesterly winds, temperatures will respond nicely though, and highs are anticipated in the lower 50s.

Mild temperature are expected through the weekend.

We will also see highs in the lower 50s for Saturday but should get back into partial sunshine. Even warmer conditions are expected by Sunday and Monday of next week with highs in the middle 50s on Sunday and into the 60s by Monday of next week. As we roll through next week though, a frontal boundary will approach, and that will bring increasing chances of rain, especially through the middle part of the week.

Behind the front temperatures will drop off as well and highs will return to the 40s as we move through the end of next week. Overall very nice weekend coming up though with dry conditions and fairly light wind.

