MMSD’s interim superintendent answers questions about transportation woes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since the school year started, interim superintendent for the Madison Metropolitan School District Lisa Kvistad is answering questions about the ongoing bus woes the district is facing.

After months of classes starting late, kids waiting over an hour at bus stops, and parents and teachers stepping in to help drive kids to and from school, MMSD is making a change. Monday, start and dismissal times for several schools will be adjusted.

MMSD’s interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad blames much of the ongoing issues on a bus driver shortage the whole nation is facing. Despite this, she says the district felt confident new bussing company, First Student, could handle it.

“We also knew that First Student was using drivers from out of the area to fill in, but we knew they were continuing to hire,” she said. “And we wanted to give it a try. We had worked with them all summer, we had planned, we had the routes planned out, and we knew there would be bumps in the road in the beginning, but we knew we needed to try this.”

After several weeks of delays and frustrated families, the district knew it needed a solution, and fast. The same number of drivers, doing more routes, pushing school back for some.

“A driver that runs an early route is able to double back and take a third route as well, so that’s why we needed to address a little bit on the front end, and little bit later on the back end.”

Start and end times are shifting at nearly 30 schools Monday. Some are shifting by five minutes, others by 20 minutes. There’s also two elementary schools getting pushed back by 50 minutes.

Kvistad says the adjustment is a first step in finding a solution, adding there will still be more work to do.

“These are challenges we may continue to experience, so we have to address that,” she said. ”But it’s really that parallel process about number one short term let’s get this stabilized right now, and then number two, we know early we’re gonna have to start planning for 2024 based on what we’ve learned.”

A full list of Monday’s schedule changes can be found here.

