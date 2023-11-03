MPD: Burglary suspects caught weeks after using stolen credit card

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two burglary suspects were caught when a Madison Police Department officer recognized a vehicle from the incident weeks before, the department said.

Tanya Alling, 34, and Carlos Davis, 40, were arrested on three counts of Identity Theft, MPD explained.

On Sep. 16 around 5:20 a.m., the two allegedly broke into a home on the 2400 block of E Washington Ave. and stolen items including a credit card.

The victim quickly received notifications that their credit card was being used nearby. An MPD officer then got surveillance video of the vehicle allegedly involved in the credit card use.

Several weeks later, the same officer recognized the vehicle, and the two were arrested, MPD said.

