MPD looking to identify near west side burglary suspect
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are asking for help identifying a man they say is connected to a near west side burglary.
The Madison Police Department said the man entered an apartment complex in the 100 block of N Mills St. in the early hours of Oct. 13.
People at the apartment complex were concerned when the man entered the building and caused a disturbance, MPD says.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call MPD at 608-267-8695.
