MPD looking to identify near west side burglary suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are asking for help identifying a man they say is connected to a near west side burglary.

The Madison Police Department said the man entered an apartment complex in the 100 block of N Mills St. in the early hours of Oct. 13.

Madison police are looking to identify a man they say is involved in a October burglary on N Mills St. (Madison Police Department)

People at the apartment complex were concerned when the man entered the building and caused a disturbance, MPD says.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call MPD at 608-267-8695.

