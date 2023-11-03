Suburban Milwaukee sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots armed suspect, authorities say

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed suspect they were trying to arrest for outstanding felony warrants Thursday, authorities said.

After Ozaukee County deputies tried to pull the suspect over, the person fled in their vehicle. Officers used a tire deflation device and the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop in the town of Grafton, Sheriff Christy Knowles said in a statement.

The suspect fled on foot to a nearby tree line where they pulled out a weapon. A deputy fired their gun, striking the suspect, who died at the scene, Knowles said.

It was not immediately clear what weapon the suspect had or whether they aimed it at law enforcement.

A gun was recovered at the scene, she said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The deputy who discharged their gun has been placed on administrative assignment, per agency policy, she said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

