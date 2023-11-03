University Avenue Holiday Lights needs more volunteers for set up

The annual University Avenue Holiday Lights (Courtesy the Krammer Family Foundation)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Ave. Holiday Lights needs more volunteers to help with set up Saturday.

Anyone who wants to help string lights can report to University Ave. by 2719 Marshall Ct. and University Bay Dr. from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

The lights have been running for 26 years, and to make sure they return for a 27th year, at least 50 volunteers are needed to string the last third of the trees, organizers say.

Coffee and donuts will be provided to all volunteers. If you can’t volunteer but still want to support the lights, you can also donate.

Organizer Chris Kammer says volunteers are part of what makes the lights so special.

“These guys rock!” Kammer said. “That’s what I’m saying, because they’re our volunteers. And that’s what makes this whole display come alive!”

Kammer’s father Jack started stringing up holiday lights on trees he’d planted on University Avenue in 1996. The trees were planted behind the dental school Jack owned and operated.

“My father always wanted it to just bring a smile to people’s faces as they drove by,” Chris said. “Not only did he create beautiful smiles, but he created this beautiful display for the sole purpose of helping the City of Madison and anyone else that drives by, to put a smile on their face for the holidays.”

There will also be two new experimental laser lights book-ending both sides of the lights this year. These special lights were designed by Madison lighting engineer Bruce Winkler, who also created the GLEAM art exhibit at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The lights are set to officially turn on Nov. 17.

