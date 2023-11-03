WATCH: Deer smashes through Virginia restaurant

SALEM, Va. (WMTV) – It’s something you don’t see every day. An animal crashed through a glass door at a Virginia restaurant, while people are enjoying a little food and their favorite beverage.

I happened Wednesday night at a bar in Salem and was recorded by Duke Carter, who captured the sights and sounds of a night that patrons will not soon forget. The doe bustled through “Awful Arthur’s” a little after 10 p.m. and had everyone in a frenzy.

Security video showed the doe busting through the front door of the restaurant before gathering itself and looking for the nearest exit – never mind that meant going through a few of the restaurant’s customers.

A deer crashed through the glass door of a Virginia restaurant on Wednesday night.

The deer eventually cut through the restaurant, went around the pool table, and out the door, and it all happened in less than a minute.

Staff said they expect to replace the door in a few days and hope this new one is deer-resistant.

