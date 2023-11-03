Without $15 million from state, Janesville sports complex might not have happened

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center was supposed to start construction in the fall, but the project was delayed while lawmakers debated funding it.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced he’ll provide $15 million for the project with extra American Rescue Act (ARPA) money.

In February, Gov. Evers previously announced he’d provide funding through the state budget, but the funding was cut during the budget process.

Before the announcement on Thursday, Janesville City Manager Kevin Lahner said he and other city officials were concerned about completing the project without the funding.

“Yeah, we were very worried,” Lahner said. “Especially after the legislature removed those funds. We didn’t know how the grant process would work that they set up. If it was going to be a priority. Were we going to have to compete with other funds, within the state government?”

The old Sears building on Highway 14 in Janesville remains empty, but with the ARPA funding reimbursement, Lahner said construction will start in January.

The facility will provide space for athletic events and a convention center for other events.

“We’re going to have more visitors who are going to be spending money at local small businesses much more frequently and supporting our local economy,” Lahner said. “Which is what the whole point of the convention center is. So just looking forward to hosting youth tournaments, deer hunting conventions and whatever else it might be.”

According to Friends of The Woodman’s Center, the space will rake in $28 million annually to benefit Janesville’s economy.

Lahner said the construction project will be finished in June or July of 2025.

