Badgers, Hoosiers to meet in Big Ten crossover matchup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) will play at the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The Badgers have won five straight games in Bloomington by an average of 29.8 points. The Badgers lead the all time series 41-19-2.

The Badgers usually bode well in the month of November. Since the Big Ten split into its current format, the Badgers are 27-7 during November. During that time, the defense allowed the fewest points in the conference in four of the nine years.

But, they could be without running back Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike. Both left the Ohio State game with lower leg injuries and did not return.

Allen leads the conference in rushing, at 94.3 yards per game and has the third-highest yards per rush at 5.8. His 130 carries are good for the third-most in the conference. Against Illinois, Allen’s 145 yards were a season-high and 112 yards came after contact.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke made just his second collegiate start last week vs. Ohio State. The Mississippi State transfer was 18/39 for 165 yards.

Wide receiver Will Pauling has been quarterbacks’ favorite target. The junior leads the team with 41 catches on the year for 449 yards. His 5.1 receptions per game are fourth in the conference and his 41 catches are good fourth in the Big Ten. Pauling has thrived on third down. His 15 third down catches are the most in the Big Ten and second among Power Five receivers.

The Badgers’ defense has been solid. They are tied for the second-most interceptions in the conference at 10 and allow just 19 points per game.

Additionally, the Badgers pressured the quarterback well against Ohio State. Wisconsin’s four sacks against the Buckeyes were the most allowed by Ohio State all season.

With a win, the Badgers could become bowl eligible and extend their streak of consecutive bowl games to 22, which would be the third longest active streak in FBS.

