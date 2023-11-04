Employees with MGE, other area companies rally for higher wages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of union members took to the Capitol Square Saturday to push for higher wages.

Many attendees at the ‘Union Solidarity March and Rally’ are represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39.

Though united, attendees at the march and rally had different objectives. Rio Dowd has been with MG&E for seven years and is now on the union’s bargaining team.

“Really all we want for employees is fair wages and affordable healthcare,” Dowd said. “It’s as simple as that. And just seems the company are being very difficult to even give us an affordable wage so people can afford to eat and take care of their families and just live a good”

Some employees with TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, are pushing for representation.

“We have asked so that Juneteenth is recognized as a holiday and that was denied,” Teuta Resed said. “We have asked that more of a Black historically Black colleges be brought in for the interview processes and all of those have been denied so far in terms of today.”

With dozens of people across multiple companies, workers at the rally say there is power in numbers.

“This snow ball is only going to keep getting bigger, so I would recommend to these companies to I don’t know, listen to your workers a little bit,” Will Roberts with TruStage said. “There’s all of these people who are united in a mission to secure a brighter future for ourselves.”

A spokesperson with MG&E told us they’ve been negotiating contracts with OPEIU Local 39 since April.

“The company remains committed to working toward an agreement with OPEIU Local 39 that best meets and balances the needs and interests of our employees, customers and broader community,” Steve Schultz said. “We have a long-standing and positive relationship with OPEIU Local 39 and will continue to bargain in good faith.”

Schultz added nearly half of their workers are represented across three unions, one of them OPEIU Local 39.

