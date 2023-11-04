Madison Reading Project to host fourth annual book drive during Family Literacy Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is officially Madison Reading Project and Family Literacy Month in Madison, and the Madison Reading Project is starting its fourth annual book drive this month.

The goal of the Community Book Drive is to provide 15,000 new books before winter break, distributing books to over 12,000 kids. They also hope to raise $100,000 to bolster their efforts to bring free literary resources to all children.

“We believe it is important for children to have access to new books that reflect their unique identities as well as open their eyes to others’ lived experiences,” Rowan Childs, the Madison Reading Project founder and executive director, said.

Madison Reading Project is partnering with several community organizations including Empty Stocking Club, Boys and Girls Club and Reach Dane in order to expand their reach and impact.

“We’re confident we will reach our donation goals,” Childs said. “Everyone deserves that new book feeling, especially children, and books in the home are so very important.”

There will be book collection bins at public locations like malls. To help, you can sign up to run a drive or drop off books at one of these bins. There is also a wishlist on the website to make it easy to donate.

Visit madisonreadingproject.com to find out how to get more involved or donate online. The drive ends December 8, but the fundraiser is open until the end of the year.

November was proclaimed Madison Reading Project and Family Literacy Month by the City of Madison for the first time this year. The declaration was to recognize the work done by the nonprofit to bring books and literary resources to all children.

