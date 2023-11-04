Three arrested after chase in Monona, loaded handgun found in vehicle

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested early Saturday morning after they led Monona Police on a chase with a loaded handgun with an extended ammunition magazine.

According to the Monona Police Department, a Monona Police K9 Handler was monitoring for OWI and other hazardous traffic violations on Hwy 12 at South Towne Dr. in the City of Monona around 1:18 a.m. Saturday when he observed a vehicle traveling at reckless speeds (89mph), well in excess of the posted limit.

In attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect driver continued on, engaging MOPD in a vehicle pursuit, MOPD Chief Brian Chaney said. Given the conditions on the roadway, with little to no traffic, among other favorable factors, the MOPD officer continued attempts to stop the vehicle, which was registered with a rental car company in the state of Minnesota.

The suspect vehicle traveled through Monona, and on and off the exit ramp at Monona Dr, before traveling back onto Hwy 12 towards Hwy 51. The suspect driver then made a series of turns before turning onto Pflaum Rd, towards Hwy 51 in the City of Madison. The driver continued to flee, traveling onto Hwy 12 and eventually Interstate 90 towards Hwy 30, Monona PD continued to say in a press release.

At points along the pursuit route, supporting agencies attempted to position themselves to deploy tire deflation devices in an attempt to slow the vehicle. The vehicle would eventually strike a curb near Glacial Hill Park, disabling the car.

The driver and two passengers immediately exited the vehicle and fled with officers in quick pursuit. After not complying with several warnings and orders for the driver to stop, the MOPD Handler deployed K9 Jakko who successfully arrested the suspect with an assisting Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy. The individual was treated on scene by paramedics for a dog bite to the leg.

Meanwhile, other MOPD officers, now joined by MPD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fitchburg PD, Maple Bluff PD and McFarland PD drone operators, continued their search for the fleeing passengers on foot. The individuals fled into the backyard of a vacant residence adjacent to where the suspect vehicle stopped.

As the officer quickly maneuvered towards the yard in question, an MOPD officer unintentionally discharged their firearm into the grass directly beneath the officer. The MOPD officer immediately radioed this information to the dispatcher and other officers at the scene - making it clear this was not a shot fired by the suspects, but rather an unintentional discharge that fired into the ground beneath them. This matter is under internal investigation by MOPD.

One of the two suspects who fled from the vehicle was located and armed with a handgun with an extended ammunition magazine. The handgun was loaded and found to have been modified into a functioning fully-automatic machine gun. He was arrested and is facing multiple charges including possession of a machine gun and carrying a concealed weapon.

The third suspect was found by officers and was taken into custody without further incident.

Chief Chaney said this incident highlights one of several firearms recovered by MOPD on the year.

