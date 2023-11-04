Warmer for the weekend

Highs in the 50s today & tomorrow

Few showers possible Monday

Cooler by end of week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve had a cool start to the month of November so far, but things will be taking a warmer turn over the next few days.

This upcoming week looks mainly quiet, with two small systems that will bring the chance for rain showers. Behind the second of those systems, temperatures will begin to trend cooler through the end of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mainly cloudy through the first half of the day today but will begin to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s and upper 40s today, which is near seasonable for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the north.

The rain system we were previously watching for Saturday night has shifted farther north, so southern Wisconsin should remain dry tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with low temperatures near freezing. Remember that Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, so our clocks will fall back an hour at 2 AM.

Sunday starts off mostly sunny, with clouds building back in through the day. Winds will shift out of the south, helping to boost temperatures into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

A small system will bring the chance for a few rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Not everyone will see the rain, and those that do get rain will see it wrap up before noon on Monday. The warm front from that system will bring 60° temps back to the region Monday afternoon with strong southerly winds.

The next system we’ll be watching looks to move in on Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures will be back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday.

