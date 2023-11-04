Wisconsin veteran receives Purple Heart

A Wisconsin veteran received the oldest award given to U.S. military members at a ceremony Friday morning.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Almost 20 years after getting hurt in combat during the Iraq War, Rebecca Litscher was presented with a purple heart by Senator Tammy Baldwin and her family.

Almost 20 years after getting hurt in combat during the Iraq War, Rebecca Litscher was presented with a purple heart by Senator Tammy Baldwin and her family.

“It feels good to be validated for the injuries I incurred during my military service,” Rebecca said.

Purple Heart
Purple Heart(WMTV)

In 2003, Rebecca says her and other soldiers were told they would be awarded the Purple Heart but nothing moved forward. Rebecca’s husband Nathan went to a military reunion with her and learned more about what happened during the war.

“The more I learned about the attack, the more it became clear to me she was deserving of it,” Nathan said.

He reached out to Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office for help.

“The purple heart is also known as the medal that no one ever tries to earn,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Nathan believes this long awaited honor is special for his family.

“For these kids they’ve always known their mom is a hero but now I hope today makes it more tangible for them to carry this memory going forward,” Nathan said.

The Purple Heart reminds Rebecca of resilience, camaraderie and sacrifice.

“This steered me in my career as a fitness professional and to ultimately owning my own fitness facility here in town,” Rebecca said. “I am proud to say that I made a career out of helping others in their own fitness journeys and recoveries.”

Rebecca has been out of the military for 13 years and says the recognition brought a lot of emotion for family and veterans.

