Another Beautiful Day Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly morning with cloudy skies, sunnier skies moved in and highs today reached into the lower 50s, leaving us with an amazing day. We’ll continue to stay mostly clear overnight with light winds and temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will start off mostly clear, but we’ll see an increase in clouds throughout the day. Winds will switch back from around the south and we can expect temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than they were today, near the mid-50s.

For the start of the work week, we’ll be tracking a system out of the northern plains. This will bring the chance of showers, but likely for our northern counties. Highs ahead of the cold front should reach into the lower 60s, then with the passing of the system, winds will become gusty. Accumulation with this system area is expected to be low.

Temperatures will drop down considerably for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Then on Wednesday, we’ll be watching for your next system that could potentially bring a bit of accumulation through Thursday.

