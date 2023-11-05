Badger women’s, men’s hockey pick up sweeps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey and no. 5 Wisconsin men’s hockey swept their respective weekend opponents on Saturday night.

The women beat St. Cloud State 5-2 on the road. Sophomore forward Laila Edwards had a pair of goals for the Badgers, as they remain undefeated.

The men beat no. 4 Michigan 2-1 in a thriller at the Kohl Center. Senior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle scored with 6.5 seconds left in the third period to break the tie and give the Badgers their sixth-straight win.

Both teams have over a week off. Up next, both teams play on the road on Friday, November 17. The women play at Ohio State at 5:00 p.m. and the men play play at Michigan State at 6:30 p.m.

