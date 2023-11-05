Fall-like week ahead

Becoming cloudy today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had a beautiful fall day to start the weekend yesterday with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and very comfortable temperatures. Temperatures do get even warmer over the next few days, but we won’t see quite as much sunshine.

A system passing to our north will bring the chance for a few sprinkles Monday morning, but better rain chances will arrive later in the week on Wednesday. Behind that second system, we’ll see cooler air moving back in to end the week.

Clouds will continue to build in through the morning today, making for a mainly overcast afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still climb a few degrees higher than yesterday thanks to our winds shifting out of the south. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s today.

Overcast skies overnight will make for very mild temperatures for this time of year. Lows will stay near 50° in most locations. As a system passes to our northwest, winds will begin to pick up strength with gusts of 20-25 mph. Near daybreak, a few stray showers will be possible. Most of us will stay completely dry tonight into Monday morning.

Clouds continue for the start of Monday but will begin to clear around midday. We’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the 60s! Winds will be strong out of the west, with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Tuesday is the best, most seasonable day of the week with highs in the low 50s, lighter winds, and some sunshine. Clouds will move back in Tuesday night as our next system approaches. Rain will become possible after midnight and will continue into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers look most likely for the first half of Wednesday, with the potential for things to dry off later in the afternoon. This is our best rain chance of the week, and we’ll continue to work to pin down the timing of the system.

Temperatures will be cooler behind Wednesday’s system: highs will drop back to the 40s with overnight lows near freezing through the rest of the 7-day.

