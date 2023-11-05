Heating moratorium now in effect

(Max Pixel)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the weather gets colder, utilities companies are no longer allowed to cut heat off to homes, even if customers are behind on bills.

The heating moratorium began Nov. 1 and runs until April 15.

Wisconsin law prohibits utilities companies from cutting off heat for any homes during the moratorium.

This means that if customers who fall behind on heating bills will have heat until April.

Any utilities complains can be sent to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

