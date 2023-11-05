Meeting to discuss Downtown Beloit changes open to public

Downtown Beloit
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit plans on demolishing a property at 80-100 E. Grand Avenue, and is holding a public input meeting Tuesday for planning.

The plan for the area includes an improved Riverwalk area and a four-story building. While the building’s purpose is not decided yet, officials say it could include a restaurant, commercial space, offices, or residential areas.

A planning meeting is being held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Downtown Beloit Association, 557 E. Grand Ave. The public can provide comment on the information presented at the meeting. It will be an open house with plans for the project on exhibit for input and questions.

Funding comes from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grants, officials explained.

City officials say the construction is planned to begin in the spring and end by fall 2025.

More questions about the project can be directed to Project Manager Alex Feuling at 608-365-4464. Written comments can be emailed to afeuling@rhbatterman.com, or mailed to RH Batterman & Company, Inc., 2857 Bartells Drive, Beloit, 53511.

