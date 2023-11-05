Middleton wins pair of State titles in the same day; volleyball and soccer championships crown winners

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE and GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton High School won two WIAA State Division 1Championships in two different boys sports on the same day.

The boys soccer team beat Brookfield East and the boys volleyball team beat Union Grove for state titles.

On the pitch, the soccer team beat the Spartans 4-2 in penalty kicks. The Cardinals beat Marquette in the semifinals on PKs on Friday.

On the court, the volleyball team swept the Broncos for the second state title of the day.

In the Division 3 Boy Final, Sugar River beat Plymouth 4-1 for their first-ever state title. Captain Aiden Hatleberg had a hat trick and assisted on the other goal.

McFarland girls volleyball was swept by Appleton Xavier in the Girls State Volleyball Final.

