Multiple agencies respond to crash in Deerfield, traffic blocked

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-car crash in Deerfield has prompted a multi-agency response Sunday night, Dane Co. dispatchers said.

The crash occurred on State Highway 73 at County Highway BB, according to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m.

All lanes are closed as of about 4:30 p.m.

Dispatchers did not confirm with NBC15 whether there were any injuries or deaths. Med Flight was initially assigned but did not end up going to the scene, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.