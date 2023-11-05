Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man who is believed to have dementia, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Matthew McKnight, 82, was last seen Sunday morning in the 1900 block of W Center St. in Milwaukee, the DOJ said.

McKnight may be driving a black Ford Taurus. (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

McKnight is described as 5′11″, with brown eyes and no hair. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a white button up shirt, black blazer. and black pants.

The DOJ says he has a 2014 black Ford Taurus with license plate 189VMZ.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

