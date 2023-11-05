Vintage clothing aficionados flock to Garver Feed Mill for fall Midwest Vintage Flea

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vintage clothing fans flocked to Garver Feed Mill for fall Midwest Vintage Flea.

New this year, there was a custom chain stitching booth available.

Midwest Vintage Flea Co-Coordinator Mollie Martin said they brought in a local designer who stitched logos and artwork on clothing for people wanting custom embroidery on items such as jeans.

Martin said it’s exciting to see so many people picking out clothing that comes with a story.

“It’s very joyful to see someone be excited about something,” she said. “Especially because there is usually a story behind it.”

People can also attend the fall flea at Garver Feed Mill on Sunday form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The spring Midwest Vintage Flea will take place April 20-21 at Garver Feed Mill.

