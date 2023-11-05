Wisconsin sweeps Illinois for second time this year

Badgers tally 16th sweep of the year
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball swept Illinois at the Field House on Saturday night.

The Badgers set a program record with 17 blocks in a three-set match. Wisconsin held Illinois to 13 points in the first two sets, and 12 in the third. They also held the Illini to a season low .000.

Senior middle Devyn Robinson had a game-high 13 kills. Sophomore middle Carter Booth had 10 blocks, which is tied for the second-most in program history.

Up next, the Badgers play at Maryland on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

