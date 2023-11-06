Bobcat rescued as a baby in Dane Co. recovers, released into wild

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being rescued this summer by Dane County wildlife officials, a bobcat was released back into the wild.

Three months into her recovery, the wildlife center said in an update that the feline was released back to her home of Mazomanie. The video shows the now-bobcat leaping out of her cage and into the forest. She stops for a moment to look back, and then continues on her journey.

The Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center announced in July that it was housing a bobkitten for the first time after it was found orphaned in Mazomanie. At the time, rescuers believed she was nine to 10 weeks old. She was thin, dehydrated and full of burrs.

The wildlife center explained that after two weeks of being in its care, the baby bobcat was taken to Wild Instincts in Rhinelander to meet up with three other bobkittens who were also in recovery before being brought back to her home territory.

Bobcats are fairly common in Wisconsin, the humane society noted previously, but are rarely spotted.

