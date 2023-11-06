Child sex charge dropped against former McFarland village president

(WGEM)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A child sex charge levied against a former McFarland village president was dropped Monday at the request of the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, court records show.

In June, the DA’s office filed the felony charge against Bradley Czebotar, but, along with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office opted not to have him arrested at the time. His initial appearance was rescheduled three times prior to Monday’s motion hearing.

In the hearing, the first-degree child sex assault charge that alleged sexual contact or intercourse with a person under the age of 13 was dismissed prior to his initial appearance. Neither Czebotar, 74, nor his attorney attended the hearing.

NBC15 News reached out to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne on Monday morning for details on why his office opted to drop the charges but have not received a response.

Czebotar’s attorney Chris Van Wagner replied that his client had maintained his innocence the entire time. According to Van Wagner, Czebotar asked for a chance to give a full statement and answer detectives’ questions.

Van Wager added the former McFarland official was relieved the case is over, but added that his client will now have a difficult time restoring his good name.

