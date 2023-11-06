Dane Co. Farmers’ Market looks to the holidays

The Dane County Farmer's Market opened for the season Saturday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With the final Dane Co. Saturday Market on the Square right around the corner and Wednesday markets wrapped, organizers are now turning their attention to the Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace.

The first of the weekly markets this year is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, one week after the one on Capitol Square closes for the season, according to Dane Co. Farmers’ Market. Like autumn days themselves, the hours for the fall markets are shorter than the summertime ones, running from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Organizers noted that Monona Terrace will be selling coffee (a welcome sight as temperatures start to drop) and shoppers will be able to park for $5 at Monona Terrace Parking Facility.

DateLocation
Nov. 18Exhibition Hall B
Dec. 2Exhibition Hall B
Dec. 9Ballroom ABCD
Dec. 16Exhibition Hall B
Farmers' Market exhibition hall from above
Dane Co. Farmers' Market Holiday Markets will begin on Nov. 18, 2023.(Dane Co. Farmers' Market)

The Dane Co. Farmers’ Market pointed out that local farmers will be growing and selling many of the Thanksgiving staples found on many dinner tables every year, including Wisconsin’s famous cranberries, potatoes, vegetables, artisan cheese, a slew of meats.

After a week off, the market returns with the holidays in mind. Beyond the groceries to fill everyone’s plate, organizers point out shoppers can find unique, locally made gift ideas, like soaps, candles, wreaths, and dried flowers.

Monona Terrace windows over silhouettes.
Dane Co. Farmers' Market Holiday Markets will begin on Nov. 18, 2023.(Dane Co. Farmers' Market)

The market will also be stocking some good ideas for what to cook up with all the locally grown produce available. The Dane Co. Farmers’ Market Cookbook has entered its second printing, and its author will be in attendance for two December dates, Dec. 12 and 19, for book signings.

People can pick up the cookbook at the Information Booth and Terese Allen will be putting her John Hancock on them between 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Cookbook cover
Dane Co. Farmers' Market Holiday Markets will begin on Nov. 18, 2023.(Dane Co. Farmers' Market)

