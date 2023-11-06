Driver rescued from wrecked dump truck after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Fire Department needed to bring a ladder truck to help rescue a driver whose dump truck had toppled onto its side.

The truck rolled following a crash late Monday morning at the Wheeler Road East and Sherman Ave. intersection. A Madison Police Department statement about the wreck did not indicate what caused the collision or if any other vehicles were involved.

When firefighters arrived shortly before 11:30 a.m. they found the passenger had been able to get out, but the driver was still stuck in the truck, which was sitting on its passenger side.

As a medical team tended to the passenger, an MFD team extended the fire truck’s ladder over the dump truck to help the driver climb out of its window, MFD continued. The driver was able to climb into the ladder’s basket and was lowered back onto the ground.

Both the driver and the passenger suffered injuries not believed to be serious, MPD reported in its statement.

During the rescue, MPD officers closed a stretch of Sherman Ave. as well as Packers Ave./Co. Hwy CV during the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.