Green Alert issued for Janesville man

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Green Alert has been issued for a Janesville man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office issued the alert late Monday morning for Christopher Mark Gonzalez, saying he was last seen on November 1, in the parking lot of his home in the 200 block of W. Sunny Lane.

It has been even longer since Gonzalez, 36, went to work, the alert added. He last was there on Oct. 26, and the Sheriff’s Office notes that he has no previous history of unaccountability at work or in his personal life.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5′6″ tall, and weighing 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, Gonzalez was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a blue or black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-787-2244.

