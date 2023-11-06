Green Alert issued for Janesville man

Christopher Gonzalez, 36, who has not been seen since Nov. 1, 2023.
Christopher Gonzalez, 36, who has not been seen since Nov. 1, 2023.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Green Alert has been issued for a Janesville man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office issued the alert late Monday morning for Christopher Mark Gonzalez, saying he was last seen on November 1, in the parking lot of his home in the 200 block of W. Sunny Lane.

It has been even longer since Gonzalez, 36, went to work, the alert added. He last was there on Oct. 26, and the Sheriff’s Office notes that he has no previous history of unaccountability at work or in his personal life.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5′6″ tall, and weighing 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, Gonzalez was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a blue or black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-787-2244.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) runs during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin-Nebraska gametime set, another one under the lights
.
Former McFarland president not arrested after child sex charge filed, court records indicate
Former McFarland president charged with child sex crime
Dane Co. Farmers' Market Holiday Markets will begin on Nov. 18, 2023.
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market looks to the holidays